China-US audit deal may avert mass inventory delistings

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said it was the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the regulator has ever reached with China.

US regulators have for long been demanding access to audit papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect accounting firms, citing security concerns.

The decision marks a major thaw in US-China business relations and will be a huge relief for hundreds of Chinese companies and investors who have invested billions of dollars in the firms that have a chance to retain access to the world’s deepest capital markets.

By Friday, 163 companies, including Alibaba ( BABA ) , JD.com ( JD ) , and Nio ( NIO ) had been identified by the US regulator as facing trading prohibition risks for not complying with audit requirements.

In a statement, the PCAOB said the agreement would allow it “sole discretion to select the firms, audit engagements and potential violations it inspects and…