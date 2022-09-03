China warns of ‘counter-measures’ as US approves $1.1bn arms gross sales to Taiwan





Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said Saturday China was “firmly opposed” to the sales, which “severely jeopardize China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” and called on Washington to “immediately revoke” them.

Liu’s comments on Twitter came after the Biden administration on Friday formally notified Congress of the proposed sales, which include up to 60 anti-ship missiles and up to 100 air-to-air missiles.

The State Department said the sales are in line with a longstanding US policy of providing defensive weapons to the island and described the “swift provision” of such arms as being “essential for Taiwan’s security.”

China, however, has accused the US of interfering in what it sees as its internal affairs.

China’s Communist Party claims Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, as part of its territory — despite never having governed it — and has long vowed to “reunify” the island with the Chinese mainland, by force if necessary. “The US interferes in…