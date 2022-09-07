China’s Dance Of Mild tower is likely one of the world’s most twisted buildings

Written by Toyin Owoseje, CNN

One of the world’s most twisted towers has been unveiled in Chongqing, China.

The Dance Of Light tower, designed by architecture firm Aedas and completed this year, is 180 meters (590 feet) tall and features a twisted facade that emulates the shape of the northern lights, according to a press release.

Located on Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei district of Chongqing, the building utilizes the simple and elegant form of double-curved facades to create the impression that the building is being twisted, the firm said.

According to Ken Wai, Aedas global design principal, the facade “is not only an outlook expression, but also a way of protection that sculpts interior spaces.”

The Dance Of Light tower was designed by architecture firm Aedas. Credit: Arch-Exist

The designers were inspired by the dancing aurora — the rays and spirals of the polar lights often seen in the Arctic and Antarctic — so light plays a key role in accentuating the twisted shape of the…