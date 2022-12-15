China’s financial system faltered earlier than main Covid coverage shift, retail gross sales and unemployment information present



Hong Kong

CNN

—



The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November.

Retail sales declined 5.9% last month from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. It was the worst contraction in retail spending since May, when widespread Covid lockdowns pummeled the economy.

Industrial production only increased 2.2% in November, less than half of October’s growth. Investment in the property sector, which accounts for as much as 30% of China’s GDP, plunged by 9.8% in the first 11 months of the year. Property sales by value plummeted by more than 26%.

Unemployment worsened, rising to 5.7% last month, the highest level in six months.

November’s economic slump…