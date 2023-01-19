China’s inhabitants is shrinking. The influence will probably be felt world wide



Hong Kong

CNN

—



China may be one step closer to losing its place as the world’s most populous country to India after its population shrank for the first time since the 1960s.

The country’s population fell in 2022 to 1.411 billion, down some 850,000 people from the previous year, China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced during a Tuesday briefing on annual data.

The last time China’s population decreased was in 1961, during a famine that killed tens of millions of people across the country.

This time, a combination of factors are behind the drop: the far-reaching consequences of the one-child policy China introduced in the 1980s (but has since abandoned); changing attitudes toward marriage and family among Chinese youth; entrenched gender inequality and the challenges of raising children in China’s expensive cities.

Experts warn that,…