China’s metropolis Chengdu extends Covid lockdown, once more





Home to 21 million people and the capital of southwestern Sichuan province, Chengdu was locked down on September 1, becoming the largest Chinese metropolis to come to a standstill since Shanghai’s painful two-month lockdown in the spring. The city is also a major production hub for Apple.

On Sunday, when citywide testing was due to end, Chengdu extended the lockdown for most of the city, and ordered new rounds of mass testing through Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday night, authorities announced that lockdown measures would be extended yet again in most districts, covering 16 million people. Mass testing will continue daily, and the city aims to eliminate community infections within a week.

Authorities did not reveal when the lockdown will end, saying only that the restrictions would be “dynamically adjusted based on the development of the epidemic and the need of (Covid) prevention and control.”

Chengdu reported 116 infections for Wednesday, bring its total caseload to nearly 1,800 over…