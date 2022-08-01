China’s playing hub Macao to ease Covid-19 restrictions

(CNN) — The gambling hub of Macao will allow bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and entertainment venues to reopen on Tuesday, August 2, lifting a citywide Covid-19 lockdown that lasted more than a month.

Authorities said the decision came after nine consecutive days without reported community infections within the special administration region and more than 14 rounds of mass Covid-19 tests.

From Tuesday, people will be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the prior 72 hours to enter most venues.

More than 90% of Macao’s residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data from the city’s Health Bureau. But authorities in the gambling hub are closely following China’s “zero-Covid” policy, which aims to stamp out outbreaks with mass testing and venue closures when cases are reported.