China’s Sichuan drops restrictions on single individuals having youngsters



Hong Kong

CNN

—



China’s southwestern province of Sichuan will drop restrictions on unmarried people having children, part of a broader attempt by the government to boost the country’s plummeting birth rate.

The policy shift came after China’s population shrank last year for the first time in more than six decades, marking a historic moment in its deepening demographic crisis.

Currently, the Sichuan government only allows married couples to register the births of up to two children. Starting from February 15, all citizens – including unmarried parents – can register with no ceiling on the number of children.

In China, birth registration is often required for parents to access benefits such as maternity insurance. It is also needed to obtain a household registration document, or hukou, that grants children access to social welfare, such as healthcare and education.

…