China’s Tencent suffers first ever drop in quarterly income

The contraction marks a nadir for the gaming giant and owner of the WeChat messaging platform, which has reported double-digit growth almost every quarter since it went public in 2004, as Beijing’s crackdown on big tech companies that began in late 2020 puts the brakes on its expansion.

Tencent ( TCEHY ) plans to sell all or a bulk of its $24 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan to placate domestic regulators, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The company said on Wednesday revenue declined 3% to 134 billion yuan ($19.78 billion) for the three months ended June 30 from 138.3 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were anticipating the decline.

“During the second quarter, we actively exited non-core businesses, tightened our marketing spending, and trimmed operating expenses,” Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, said.

Net profit attributable to equity holders tumbled 56% to 18.6 billion yuan, below analysts estimate of 25 billion yuan. China cut key lending rates on Monday to revive…