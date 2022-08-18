China’s Tencent suffers first ever drop in quarterly income

The contraction marks a nadir for the gaming giant and owner of the WeChat messaging platform, which has reported double-digit growth almost every quarter since it went public in 2004, as Beijing’s crackdown on big tech companies that began in late 2020 puts the brakes on its expansion.
Tencent (TCEHY) plans to sell all or a bulk of its $24 billion stake in food delivery firm Meituan to placate domestic regulators, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The company said on Wednesday revenue declined 3% to 134 billion yuan ($19.78 billion) for the three months ended June 30 from 138.3 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were anticipating the decline.
“During the second quarter, we actively exited non-core businesses, tightened our marketing spending, and trimmed operating expenses,” Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO of Tencent, said.
Net profit attributable to equity holders tumbled 56% to 18.6 billion yuan, below analysts estimate of 25 billion yuan.
China cut key lending rates on Monday to revive…