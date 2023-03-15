Chinese language billionaire arrested and charged in alleged fraud conspiracy that bilked buyers of greater than $1 billion



New York

CNN

—



Chinese billionaire and proclaimed dissident Guo Wengui was arrested Wednesday and charged with defrauding thousands of followers out of more than $1 billion through complex investment schemes, US prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Guo, a staunch critic of the Chinese government who is exiled in Manhattan and close to former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, was taken into custody in New York on Wednesday morning. He is charged with defrauding or misappropriating investor money using different schemes, including his media company GTV Media Group, a farm loan program through Himalaya Farm Alliance, and a cryptocurrency called Himalaya Coin.

Guo is also known as Ho Wan Kwok and Miles Guo.

Prosecutors said instead of using the money the way he promised potential investors, Guo directed the funds to invest in a…