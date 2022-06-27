Chinese language censors scrub web after senior get together official provides speech on timeline of zero-Covid in Beijing





Beijing Daily, the official Communist Party newspaper for the Chinese capital, earlier reported that the city’s party chief, Cai Qi, said Monday that “for the next five years, Beijing will resolutely implement Covid-19 pandemic control measures and uphold the ‘zero-Covid’ policy to prevent imported cases from coming in and domestic cases from rebounding.”

The reported reference by Cai, who is a close ally of Chinese President Xi Jinping, to “the next five years” sparked a huge backlash on Chinese social media. In response, Beijing Daily removed the line, describing it as an “editing error” while leaving his other remarks about pandemic controls intact.

CNN reviewed the entire speech and while the published quote from Beijing Daily was misleading, Cai did discuss at length the possibility of keeping zero-Covid policies in place in the capital over the next five-year period.

The pandemic controls that would stay in place include routine PCR tests, strict entry rules, regular health…