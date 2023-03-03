Chinese language metropolis claims to have destroyed 1 billion items of non-public information collected for Covid management



Hong Kong

A Chinese city says it has destroyed a billion pieces of personal data collected during the pandemic, as local governments gradually dismantle their coronavirus surveillance and tracking systems after abandoning the country’s controversial zero-Covid policy.

Wuxi, a manufacturing hub on China’s eastern coast and home to 7.5 million people, held a ceremony Thursday to dispose of Covid-related personal data, the city’s public security bureau said in a statement on social media.

The one billion pieces of data were collected for purposes including Covid tests, contact tracing and the prevention of imported cases – and they were only the first batch of such data to be disposed, the statement said.

China collects vast amounts of data on its citizens – from gathering their DNA and other biological samples to tracking their movements on a sprawling network…