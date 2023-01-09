Chinese language navy phases large-scale navy workouts round Taiwan



Taipei, Taiwan

CNN

—



China sent 28 warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday as Beijing conducted its first large-scale military exercises around the island this year, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

The 28 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes were among 57 spotted near Taiwan, the ministry said, adding they included J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, H-6 bombers, three drones and an early warning and reconnaissance aircraft.

Taiwan tasked aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems to respond to the Chinese activities, the ministry said.

A map provided by the ministry showed PLA aircraft crossing the median line in seven places from north to south and flying through Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) south of the island, then turning slightly north to the east of the line.

A statement from the PLA’s…