Chinese language protection minister meets Putin in Moscow, hails navy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu met Sunday in Moscow, where the two hailed their countries’ close military cooperation.

The meeting kicked off Li’s four-day visit to Russia – his first overseas trip since stepping into the role last month. It comes as Western countries have ramped up pressure on Beijing to push Putin to end his war against Ukraine.

Li, a general and veteran of China’s military modernization drive, was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 over transactions with Russia’s state-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport, when he lead the Chinese military’s Equipment Development Department.

Those transactions included Russia’s delivery to China of Su-35 combat aircraft in 2017 and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment in 2018, according to the US State Department.

…