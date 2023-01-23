Chinese language zodiac fortune predictions for 2023





Say goodbye to the Tiger; it’s time to hop into the Year of the Rabbit.

For many people, Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22 this year, is a time to consult the stars to find out what lies ahead in the coming months.

Most people know the basics: The 12-year Chinese zodiac calendar cycle is represented by 12 different animals – the Chinese zodiac signs. Your zodiac animal is determined by your year of birth.

But that’s only the start. For faithful followers of the system, a year isn’t just categorized by its animal. There’s also a complex sexagenary cycle made up of 10 heavenly stems and 12 earthly branches.

Every year, a heavenly stem (one of five elements, which fall into the yin or yang category) is paired with an earthly branch (one of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals).

Gui Mao is the 40th element of the Chinese…