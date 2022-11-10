Chocolate is having a second



New York

CNN Business

—



Between warnings of a recession, high inflation and layoff fears, the news is bleak. Why not have some chocolate?

Chocolate makers are reporting booming sales as stressed out customers reach for something sweet to take the edge off.

In the third quarter, sales of Hershey’s

(HSY) chocolates, which include Reese’s, Kit Kat and Hershey bars, jumped 12.6% in retail. Mondelez

(MDLZ), the global snack brand that makes Toblerone, Cadbury and others, said its chocolate sales grew 9.3% in the quarter.

Chocolate, like many comfort foods, got a boost during the pandemic. But unlike other categories such as pizza, where interest fell off as employees returned to the office and kids went back to school, chocolate is still growing — thanks in part to demand from stressed out consumers.

…