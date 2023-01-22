Chris Hipkins: New Zealand’s Labour get together endorses Ardern successor





CNN

—



New Zealand’s Labour party has unanimously endorsed Education Minister Chris Hipkins to succeed current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as party leader.

Hipkins was the only nominee for the leadership position so his endorsement on Sunday was largely a formality.

At a news conference in Wellington after the decision, Hipkins said, “Earlier today the Labour party caucus, the Labour team of MPs unanimously endorsed me as their new leader and as the next prime minister of New Zealand.”

“I want to acknowledge the outgoing prime minister, my very good friend Jacinda Ardern. She’s been one of New Zealand’s great prime ministers,” Hipkins added.

Ardern said she would be stepping down from the country’s top job in a surprise announcement last Thursday, citing exhaustion.

She is yet to formally resign as prime minister to New…