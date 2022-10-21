Chris Rushworth: Durham’s document first-class wicket-taker to go away county

Chris Rushworth took 821 wickets for Durham across all three formats in his 12-year-spell with the county

Durham’s record first-class wicket-taker Chris Rushworth is to leave the county “for personal reasons”.

Rushworth, 36, has taken 603 wickets in red ball cricket and 218 in white ball cricket since making his first-class debut for Durham in 2010

In the 2022 season, the Sunderland-born bowler picked up 34 dismissals at an average of 27.

“Chris is one of the best seam bowlers to grace the game in this country,” said Durham chairman Sir Ian Botham.

The former England captain told the club’s website external-link : “To have him playing at Durham, his home county, for all these years has been an absolute privilege.”

In 2013, Rushworth took 54 wickets as Durham won the County Championship title and he took 2-24 as they won the One-Day Cup final the year after.

That same year he had his best ever first-class figures as he took 9-52 and 15-95 in the same match against Northants at…