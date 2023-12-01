Chris Rushworth: Warwickshire’s veteran quick bowler indicators prolonged deal till 2025

Chris Rushworth took 53 Warwickshire wickets in his first season at Edgbaston following his move from Durham

Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Rushworth has triggered a new, extended contract at Edgbaston.

He originally signed on a two-year contract, which included the option for a third year.

The extra year clause was triggered when he took 5-47 against Somerset in the final game, to go past 50 wickets.

Rushworth, who did not make his first-class debut until he was 23, now has a career haul of 656 first-class wickets at an average of 22.42.

That includes a haul of 50 wickets or more in a season on seven separate occasions – six for Durham and one for the Bears, including a prodigious 32 hauls of five scalps or more in an innings.

Rushworth and Oliver Hannon-Dalby both passed 50 for the season, in an injury-hit summer that robbed the Bears pace attack of the injured Liam Norwell for all of it, and Craig Miles and England’s Chris Woakes for most of it.

They have already re-signed Pakistan…