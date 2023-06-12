Chris Sole out to emulate dad David and make World Cup to ‘have personal tales to inform’

Chris Sole believes “it’s an advantage” to be playing the West Indies and Zimbabwe before the qualifier tournament

Chris Sole hopes to emulate his father by reaching a World Cup so he can have his “own stories to tell”.

David Sole went to two Rugby World Cups and now his son is trying to reach cricket’s equivalent.

On Tuesday, Scotland play the West Indies in their first warm-up for the World Cup Qualifier tournament.

“It almost brings an extra bit of competition. One thing in the back of my mind is trying to beat him on caps by the time I retire,” said the bowler.

“I certainly have heard stories in the past of how much he enjoyed these kind of competitions, so I’ll just try to do the same myself so I have my own stories to tell in the future.”

Two teams will progress from the 10-nation event in Zimbabwe (18 June-9 July), with Scotland starting in Group B along with Oman, United Arab Emirates and Test nations Ireland and Sri Lanka. The top three from two sections then go into a Super Six…