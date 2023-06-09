Christensen Law Announces Industry Appointments of Sarah Stempky-Kime and Nora H… – Press Release

Female Trial Attorneys Accept Key Roles with the Michigan Association of Justice and the State Bar of Michigan

DETROIT, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Christensen Law today announced the appointments of Sarah Stempky-Kime, managing partner, to the Michigan State Bar Negligence Section Council, and of Nora Hanna, trial attorney, to the Executive Board of the Michigan Association of Justice.

Kime brings extensive experience in plaintiff personal injury and law firm management to her role with the organization. Overseeing the firm’s day-to-day business operations, she focuses on developing a collaborative, client-centric practice, and the delivery of excellence in strategic legal services.

After earning her Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law, Sarah joined firm founder David Christensen as his trial partner. Career highlights include several multiple million-dollar verdicts and settlements, including a record-setting $17.8 million award for a traumatic brain injury case, and a recent $9.5 million verdict in a wrongful death suit. An accomplished litigator, she is one of few young female partners in personal injury in the state of Michigan and is lauded for her legal prowess, as evidenced by her recent recognition as an Influential Woman of the Law by MILW.

An advocate for disabled equity and social inclusion, Kime is involved with organizations supporting epilepsy and brain injury and sits on the Board of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

“Sarah has long been a fierce proponent of justice for those impacted by negligence and will bring tremendous insight to effecting the Section’s goals and to the betterment of litigation within the state’s trial and appellate courts;” says partner David Christensen, “we are extremely proud of her achievements.”

Nora Hanna began her tenure with Christensen Law in 2022, where she quickly proved her skill as a trial attorney in medical malpractice, personal injury, and civil rights cases. A trailblazer for…