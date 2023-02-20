Christian Atsu: Physique of Black Stars soccer star returns to Ghana





CNN

—



The body of Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu arrived in Accra, Ghana on Sunday evening after it was flown from Turkey, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFA) said.

“The mortal remains of the former Ghana Black Stars player, the late Christian Atsu, whose demise occurred during the recent earthquake in Türkiye was received by the Family, Government officials, and the Ghana Football Association at a solemn ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport, today Sunday, 19th February 2023” Ghana’s MFA tweeted Sunday.

“The remains was accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye, H.E. Francisca onboard a Turkish airlines flight,” Ghana’s MFA added.

Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and a large military procession met the coffin on arrival in Accra.

“Atsu played for the Black Stars, and he was…