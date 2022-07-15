Christian Eriksen indicators for Manchester United simply over a yr since cardiac arrest at Euro 2020





But those harrowing images of his teammates forming a human shield around him as he was treated on the pitch, and of his partner running onto the pitch in tears, are in stark contrast with where Eriksen is today. It has been a remarkable recovery.

The playmaker was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker intended to prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore regular heart rhythm.

Former club Inter Milan terminated his contract — Serie A rules do not permit footballers to play in Italy’s top division with an ICD fitted — but he refused to give up on his ambitions of a return to the beautiful game.

The 30-year-old declared in January that his heart was “not an obstacle” and he signed for English Premier League club Brentford later that month. He made his debut for the West London side at the end of February — 259 days after he collapsed — receiving rapturous applause as he came off the substitutes’ bench in a…