Christie Pandoras Box Software powers LED video walls at American carmaker’s cor… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Christie® is pleased to announce that its award-winning Pandoras Box® Software is powering three large LED video walls in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of an American carmaker in Shanghai.

Christie Pandoras Box Software was chosen for its powerful yet cost-effective playback and show control capabilities. It combines professional features in a high-performance and budget-friendly platform ideal for various fixed install applications, including corporate lobbies and experience centers. The software was installed by Christie’s trusted partner, Marvel Vision, which has extensive knowledge and experience in the delivery of amazing visual experiences using Christie Pandoras Box.

“We are excited to collaborate with an automobile manufacturer to deploy Christie Pandoras Box Software in its contemporary corporate lobby,” said Daniel Xu, representative of Marvel Vision. “With its real-time video processing and show control capabilities, Pandoras Box has provided us with a robust and economical solution for this venue. It has greatly elevated the visual impact and efficiency of the corporate lobby, creating a mesmerizing environment that leaves a lasting impression on employees and visitors alike.”

Sixteen licenses of Christie Pandoras Box Software have been utilized in the corporate lobby, which showcase the software’s enhanced features such as point-to-point display and soft edge special effects. Customized hardware solutions, including the use of video capture cards, have been implemented to ensure the highest level of performance.

For the first LED display, a combination of three client licenses and a master license for Pandoras Box Software has been employed. This setup, boasting over 10,000 horizontal pixels, combines both hard and flexible screens that elevate the visual experience through the…