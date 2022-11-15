Christmas markets 2022: Which occasions are going forward?

(CNN) — There’s nothing quite like a festive market to bring out the Christmas spirit in people.

While these events can be traced back to Vienna — the city’s first recorded December market was in 1298 — the tradition has spread across the world over the centuries.

From Germany, to Switzerland, to New York, it’s difficult to find a coveted destination that doesn’t hold an impressive annual advent market.

In fact, some have grown so popular, they’ve become tourist attractions in their own right.

Over the past few years, a number of well-known festive markets were forced to either scale back or cancel festivities all together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the vast majority are returning for 2022.

Here’s our rundown of the some of the top Christmas markets around the world this year.

Wiener Christkindlmarkt, Austria

Viennese Dream Christmas Market is one of the city’s oldest and most traditional events. Lisi Niesner/Reuters

With reindeer rides, a giant Ferris wheel and a classic…