Christmas markets 2022: Which occasions are going forward?

(CNN) — There’s nothing quite like a festive market to bring out the Christmas spirit in people.
From Germany, to Switzerland, to New York, it’s difficult to find a coveted destination that doesn’t hold an impressive annual advent market.
In fact, some have grown so popular, they’ve become tourist attractions in their own right.
Over the past few years, a number of well-known festive markets were forced to either scale back or cancel festivities all together due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the vast majority are returning for 2022.
Here’s our rundown of the some of the top Christmas markets around the world this year.
Wiener Christkindlmarkt, Austria
Viennese Dream Christmas Market is one of the city’s oldest and most traditional events.
Lisi Niesner/Reuters
With reindeer rides, a giant Ferris wheel and a classic…