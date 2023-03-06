Chromologics raises additional funding, bringing the series seed to a total of E… – Press Release

The proceeds of EUR 7.1 M will be used to accelerate commercialization of the first product, the natural red food color Natu.Red® that provides attractive advantages for both consumers and food manufacturers.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chromologics, the Danish biotech company specializing in production of innovative natural food colors, today announced the successful closure of an extended seed round. The company raised an additional EUR 7.1 million in equity from its existing investors plus two new investors.

“We are thrilled to be able to accelerate our commercial development and welcome two new, strong investors, Doehler Ventures and Thia Ventures,” said Gerit Tolborg, CEO of Chromologics. “In particular, Doehler’s formal investment marks a new phase in our collaboration. We look forward to benefiting from their expertise as we begin developing commercial-scale production.”

Chromologics’ proprietary fermentation production method is environment-friendly, stable, and can ensure a cost competitive and sustainable supply to food and beverage manufacturers. Natu.Red®, the first product in the pipeline, is pH- and temperature stable, tasteless, water soluble, and vegan.

The co-founders, CEO Gerit Tolborg and CTO Anders Ødum, discovered this novel molecule and have over the last 5 years built Chromologics from a university spin-out to a company with own lab and pilot production facilities.

“Chromologics has convincingly demonstrated that, Natu.Red® is an attractive and sustainable alternative to existing synthetic and natural food colors. It is great to see growing international interest and validation of the company not just from investors but also from strategic partners, and a growing number of potential customers. The successful scale-up and production of the first several hundred kilos of Natu.Red®, as well as the line of sight for regulatory approval calls for accelerating the commercial development.

The newly established…