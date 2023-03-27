Chu Kong Shipping Announces 2022 Annual Results – Press Release

Profit Attributable to the Shareholders of the Company Surges by 112.1% to HK$93.5 Million

Successfully Promotes the Upgrades of Logistics Strategy to Drive Continued Strong Growth in Results

HONG KONG, Mar 27, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Chu Kong Shipping Enterprises (Group) Company Limited (“Chu Kong Shipping”, or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock Code: 560.HK) is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the “Year”).

During the Year, benefited from the improved profitability of its terminal logistics business, including a significant increase of warehouse storage business and value-added services, the Group achieved a substantial increase in annual profit and remarkable results of business expansion. The Group’s consolidated turnover increased by 27.8% year-on-year to HK$2,899.5 million (2021: HK$2,268.4 million). In line with the growth in consolidated turnover, profit for the Year increased remarkably by 63.0% year-on-year to HK$108.0 million (2021: HK$66.3 million) and the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was HK$93.5 million (2021: HK$44.1 million), representing a significant increase of 112.1% as compared to the same period last year.

The board of directors of the Company resolve to propose a final dividend of HK4 cents per ordinary share. In commemoration of the Company’s 25th listing anniversary and appreciation for the shareholders’ undivided support, a special dividend of HK2 cents per ordinary share was proposed.

Business Review

In 2022, the rebound of the COVID-19 epidemic (“epidemic”) situation remained continuous, resulting in greater downward pressure on the global economy. Yet, benefited from the effective implementation of the new development concept of “Domestic-international Dual Circulation” in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), the PRC’s logistics industry has recovered at a relatively fast pace and the market scale has also steadily expanded which strongly…