CI group success marred by CARIFTA coach row

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Athletic Association (CIAA) has issued a statement in which it has apologised to local athlete Lacee Barnes-Riley and her husband, Adrian Riley, as a result of the part it played in the couple being escorted from the CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas this weekend after their coaching accreditation was revoked. The incident marred a very successful competition for Cayman’s athletes, who brought home two gold medals and a bronze.

Barnes-Riley, a gold medal winning national athlete and shotput record holder, and her husband have been coaching a number of Cayman’s young athletes who were going to the Games. But when she applied for coach accreditation, the CIAA said it was not possible because the team had reached its coach quota.

According to a video posted by Barnes-Riley on social media, she and her husband sought and secured the necessary accreditation privately. But she said that officials from the CIAA who were in attendance at the Thomas…