CI$1.7M deal signed for brand spanking new Purple Bay lecture rooms : Cayman Information Service

(Seated) Ron Wilson and MoE Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, (standing L-R) DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan, Quantity Surveyor Jason Brown, RBPS Acting Principal Ryan Dale, Ronald Wilson Jr, and DES Facilities Manager Alan Robinson

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has signed a deal with local contractor Ron Wilson’s Equipment and Construction to build three Year 6 classrooms at Red Bay Primary School. The new school block is expected to cost around CI$1.7 million and will allow the three existing Year 6 classes to be converted into three Reception classrooms, each accommodating up to 24 students.

The education ministry explained in a release that the project will result in a full complement of Reception classrooms so that parents in the Red Bay catchment area with Reception-age children would no longer need to seek alternative facilities outside the district due to the limited availability at RBPS.

“Education is the bedrock of our society,” said Education…