CI$1.7M deal signed for brand spanking new Purple Bay lecture rooms : Cayman Information Service

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
CI$1.7M deal signed for new Red Bay classrooms : Cayman News Service


(Seated) Ron Wilson and MoE Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, (standing L-R) DES Acting Director Elroy Bryan, Quantity Surveyor Jason Brown, RBPS Acting Principal Ryan Dale, Ronald Wilson Jr, and DES Facilities Manager Alan Robinson

(CNS): The Ministry of Education has signed a deal with local contractor Ron Wilson’s Equipment and Construction to build three Year 6 classrooms at Red Bay Primary School. The new school block is expected to cost around CI$1.7 million and will allow the three existing Year 6 classes to be converted into three Reception classrooms, each accommodating up to 24 students.

The education ministry explained in a release that the project will result in a full complement of Reception classrooms so that parents in the Red Bay catchment area with Reception-age children would no longer need to seek alternative facilities outside the district due to the limited availability at RBPS.

“Education is the bedrock of our society,” said Education…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR