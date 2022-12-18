CI$100k reward supplied for assist catching robbers

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): Government has added CI$75,000 to a CrimeStoppers reward of $25,000 posted for information to help police catch and convict the people behind the unprecedented spike in robberies this year. Following a meeting between all MPs and the police commissioner on Friday, the governor, premier, and opposition leader issued a joint statement where they said it was the duty of those who know who the robbers are to share the information. To encourage people to come forward, there is now CI$100,000 on the table for a successful conviction.

Since August, 32 armed robberies have taken place across Grand Cayman in shops, restaurants, gas stations and on the street. Despite the implications during last week’s debate in parliament on the Gambling Amendment Bill, only two of the recent stick-ups were linked to illegal gambling. Police working on the robberies have said on a number of occasions that the robberies are being committed by a loosely…