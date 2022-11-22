CIG cuts deal free of charge World Cup video games on TV

World Cup 2022 flag

(CNS): Local cable and internet TV provider Logic, which has exclusive broadcast rights in the Cayman Islands to the FIFA World Cup, has agreed to provide 22 games for free on CIGTV channels on other providers as well as across its own free over-the-air service. OfReg and the Cayman Islands Government have cut a deal with Logic to show key football games from Qatar, including the final, so that everyone, regardless of their TV provider, can watch the tournament.

Despite the significant controversies surrounding this particular FIFA tournament, including corruption allegations surrounding how Qatar secured the competition and the deaths of exploited foreign workers who built the infrastructure for the tournament, football is still the most popular sport in the world and the World Cup will be watched by billions of people around the world.

Speaking on the importance of the deal for the people of the Cayman Islands, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, who…