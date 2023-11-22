CIG seeks shift in driving tradition to finish street deaths : Cayman Information Service

Emergency services at scene of a crash

(CNS): With tens of thousands of cars being imported into the islands every year and a rapidly growing population driving around on an inadequate network, Cayman’s roads have become increasingly dangerous. As a result the government has launched a National Road Safety Strategy with the aim of eliminating serious crashes within the next 15 years. So far this year nine people have been killed on the roads and police are reporting an average of more than 60 collisions every week.

Road fatalities and serious injuries are as a result of a significant number of factors from the volume of traffic on local roads to the number of drivers from many different countries where standards, road rules and layouts all differ significantly.

The campaign ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman, The Road to Zero’ is a cross-government project led by the infrastructure ministry of Planning in partnership with the police, the National Roads Authority (NRA),…