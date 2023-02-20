CIMA reaches out for design concepts for brand spanking new money

(CNS): With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the currency currently in circulation in the Cayman Islands will be phased out and replaced with a new design featuring King Charles III. The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, which is responsible for issuing the country’s money, is working on a redesign of the local banknotes in partnership with the government and is asking the public to take part in a survey to determine which theme is most preferred for the new banknotes.

The current design features local marine life, flora and fauna, as well as references to Cayman’s seafaring history and scenic locations. Those taking part in the survey will have the option to select from specific themes and can submit additional ideas of their own.

“We look forward to developing banknotes that Caymanian citizens can identify with and be proud to use as their money,” said CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland. “The process to redesign our local banknotes will also include…