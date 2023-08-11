CIO Leadership: The Evolution of the CIO Role to Deliver Business Value Will Pow… – Press Release

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28.
Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include different ways that the role of business technology leaders has evolved to drive increased business value for the company.
“As CIOs have become more ingrained in the business, a growing number of CIOs and business technology executives have taken on additional business responsibilities as part of their roles,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.
World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Lawrence Bilker, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC
- Ted Bredikin, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions
- Jon Harding, SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC
- Emily Heath, General Partner, Cyberstarts
- Kevin Kilgore, Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus
- Kelly Kleinfelder, CIO, Jacent
- Scott Knote, Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP
- Dara Meath, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop
- Rajeev Nair, CIO, J. Knipper & Co.
- Joseph Puglisi, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC
- Anna Ransley, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton
- Raju Sankuratri, CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark
- Helene Stein, SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group
- Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign
- Umesh Yerram, Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets
- Angela Yochem, Former EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Rocco Grillo, MD – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Dara Meath,…