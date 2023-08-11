CIO Leadership: The Evolution of the CIO Role to Deliver Business Value Will Pow… – Press Release

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 28.



Hot topics to be explored at the summit will include different ways that the role of business technology leaders has evolved to drive increased business value for the company.

“As CIOs have become more ingrained in the business, a growing number of CIOs and business technology executives have taken on additional business responsibilities as part of their roles,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

World-class CIOs and business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Lawrence Bilker , CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC

, CIO, Lift Solutions Holdings LLC Ted Bredikin , CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions

, CIO, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Solutions Jon Harding , SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC

, SVP & Global CIO, Conair LLC Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Kevin Kilgore , Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus

, Business Information Security Officer, Ascensus Kelly Kleinfelder , CIO, Jacent

, CIO, Jacent Scott Knote , Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP

, Senior Solution Advisor, S/4HANA Center of Excellence, SAP Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Rajeev Nair , CIO, J. Knipper & Co.

, CIO, J. Knipper & Co. Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton Raju Sankuratri , CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark

, CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark Helene Stein , SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group

, SVP & CIO, Brixmor Property Group Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Umesh Yerram , Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets

, Global CISO, Cboe Global Markets Angela Yochem, Former EVP Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include: