Cirrus Logic Brings Immersive Audio to PC Market – Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Press Release

PC-specific audio solution from Cirrus Logic combines smart amplifier and low-power codec for enhanced speaker and headphone listening experience

COMPUTEX TAIPEI – Cirrus Logic CRUS announced today a premium audio solution built specifically for PCs that enables a louder, more immersive audio experience, whether listening to voice calls and music from the small internal speakers on ultrathin laptops or from headphones. Cirrus Logic’s PC-optimized audio solution includes the Cirrus Logic® CS35L56 smart amplifier packed with processing power to deliver higher performing audio and the low-power CS42L43 SmartHIFI™ PC audio codec that integrates a MIPI SoundWire® interface (v1.2). This advanced audio solution also simplifies design for PC manufacturers and contributes to a reduction in the total number of components to save board space and lower bill of material costs.

Cirrus Logic PC-optimized solution delivers immersive audio. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Phil Solis, research director, Connectivity and Smartphone Semiconductors at IDC, “The PC market continues to shift towards thinner and lighter form factors that even approach the thickness of smartphones. At the same time, both consumer and commercial users want better audio quality from their laptops, whether that is for gaming, video or video conferencing applications. This requires higher-performing audio solutions with lower BOM costs and sizes.”

PC-Optimized Audio Solution Delivers Big Sound

Cirrus Logic’s CS35L56 smart amplifier helps PC manufacturers deliver rich audio with deeper bass, balanced sound and dynamic range from compact multiple-speaker designs on the thinnest of laptops. The CS35L56 smart amplifier includes onboard DSP, sensing hardware, notebook battery voltage boost, and protection and enhancement algorithms to deliver industry-leading PC audio…