Citi Open: Dan Evans beats Tallon Griekspoor to win first ATP 500 title

The Citi Open is only Dan Evans’ second title on the ATP Tour after his Murray River Open triumph in 2021

Britain’s Dan Evans won the first ATP 500 title of his career by beating Tallon Griekspoor in the Citi Open final in Washington DC.

Evans, now the world number 21, triumphed 7-5 6-3 against the Dutchman after a 90-minute rain stoppage.

“To do the work I’ve done and to stick with it and come through is [amazing],” said Evans.

American 19-year-old Coco Gauff beat Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-3 to take the women’s title.

“It was really tough a couple weeks ago,” said world number seven Gauff, who was knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon last month but did not drop a set in the Citi Open. “We were all feeling it and I’m glad that I was able to bounce back.”

British number two Evans, 33, required four break points to take the opening set, before play was suspended at 2-2 in the second because of rain and lightning.

After the restart Evans cruised through his remaining service games…