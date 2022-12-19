CITIC Telecom CPC Clinches Two Innovation Awards at Asia Communication Awards 20… – Press Release

Game-changing technologies “AI Visual Security” & “Cognitive Object Recognition Technology” transform the business future

HONG KONG, Dec 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (“CITIC Telecom”, SEHK: 1883) is honored to announce that it has received two major awards at the inaugural Asia Communication Awards 2022. The two awards, “AI Visual Security” for Cyber Security Award and “Cognitive Object Recognition Technology” for AI Innovation Award, recognize CITIC Telecom CPC’s innovative achievements in fusing advanced technologies nurtured for years and leading the industry with game-changing innovations.

Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, “It’s truly an honor for CITIC Telecom CPC to receive Cyber Security Award and AI Innovation Award at Asia Communication Awards 2022. As cybersecurity threats are constantly evolving, it is important to be innovative and excellent in tackling ever-changing security challenges. These awards recognize the continuous contribution of our innovation team to excel at the vanguard of providing superior security and innovative solutions to enterprises by leveraging our abundant resources and experiences. They also demonstrate our commitment to embed innovation into our people and corporate culture.”

“Seeing is Believing”. AI Visual Security Achieves Cybersecurity Transformation

CITIC Telecom CPC’s breakthrough AI Visual Security Solution has won the Cyber Security Award at Asia Communication Awards 2022. Integrating advanced and disruptive technologies, AI Visual Security Solution has transformed the current “Seeing is believing” security model with its innovative “Quick to Catch” trace. Powered by AI and Computer Vision technologies, AI Visual Security is able to SEEING potential threats, QUICKLY identify malware variants and CATCH the malware family in FAST ways, safeguarding…