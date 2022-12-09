CITIC Telecom CPC Supercharges Security Superiority – Press Release

AI Visual Security and New Infrastructure Elevate Business Transformation

Distinguished CAHK STAR Awards 2022 Reaffirms Cybersecurity Excellence

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (“CITIC Telecom”, SEHK: 1883) and a leading Global-Local DICT solutions provider, is honored to announce its AI Visual Security solution has won Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award at Communications Association of Hong Kong (CAHK) STAR Awards 2022. This award has affirmed the company’s mission in turning innovative technologies into security superiority. CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI Visual Security integrates AI, Visual Computing and the company’s IT security expertise, reinventing the security model for enterprises’ digital transformation worldwide.

CITIC Telecom CPC receives the CAHK STAR Awards 2022 – Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award

AI Visual Security – Turning Innovative Technology into Security Superiority

CITIC Telecom CPC is honored to receive Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award for AI Visual Security Solution. It recognizes CITIC Telecom CPC’s unique capabilities and contributions to information security. AI Visual Security is a game changer reinventing the “Seeing is believing” security model, protecting enterprises from sophisticated malware with “Quick to Catch” trace.

Combining CITIC Telecom CPC’s years of IT security expertise, operational best practices and the latest innovation technologies and powerful algorithms, AI Visual Security is able to counter cybersecurity threats with AI-powered visual security services for future enterprises, SEEING potential threats, QUICK identification of malware variants and CATCH the malware family in FAST ways. Compared to conventional zero-day unknown malware analysis using Sandbox technology, AI Visual Security is estimated to be 10x to 100x faster in identifying and classifying malware threats….