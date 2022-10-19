CITIC Telecom CPC wins Best in Future of Operations at IDC Future Enterprise Awa… – Press Release

CITIC Telecom CPC used the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform alongside ground-breaking AI cognitive object recognition technology to accelerate the delivery of its award-winning Smart Warehouse solution

HONG KONG, Oct 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (“CITIC Telecom”, SEHK: 1883) and a leading Global DICT solutions provider, together with OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, announce an award win from International Data Corporation (IDC). CITIC Telecom CPC was named Hong Kong Winner of the Best in Future of Operations in IDC’s Future Enterprise Awards 2022 for the company’s AI Cognitive Object Recognition Systems.

CITIC Telecom CPC wins Best in Future of Operations at

IDC Future Enterprise Awards 2022

CITIC Telecom CPC’s AI Cognitive Object Recognition System, developed by in-house Information Technology Services & Data Science Team was selected among over hundreds of high-quality entries from various industries and leading enterprises. The surge in demand for warehouse capacity and the importance of a smooth-running operation has become increasingly clear over the past 2 years. CITIC Telecom CPC has formed its in-house Research and Development team in 2017, backed by the technological capabilities and strategic flexibility, the team has developed and implemented the Smart Warehouse Solution within six months. This rapid innovation was achieved by combining rapid visual development-powered by the OutSystems high-performance low-code platform-alongside AI-enabled COR technology that CITIC Telecom CPC had previously developed.

Key benefits of the award-winning Smart Warehouse solution

Since its inception, the Solution has realized 88% time saving for warehouse equipment receipts and the management of inventory, facilitating engineers to collect equipment from warehouses faster by 90%. …