Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Receives a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. F… – Press Release

No clinical efficacy or safety issues raised

Citius committed to working toward approval

CRANFORD, N.J., July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Citius” or the “Company”) CTXR today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking approval for denileukin diftitox (“LYMPHIRTM“), an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

The FDA has required Citius to incorporate enhanced product testing, and additional controls agreed to with the FDA during the market application review. Importantly, there were no concerns relating to the safety and efficacy clinical data package submitted with the BLA, or the proposed prescribing information.

“We appreciate the FDA’s expeditious review of our application. We intend to provide additional data and remain fully engaged with the FDA as we continue to work toward approval. We remain confident in the potential of LYMPHIR to become an important addition to the treatment landscape for patients with relapsed or refractory CTCL and make a meaningful difference in their lives,” stated Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius.

About LYMPHIR™ (denileukin diftitox-cxdl)

LYMPHIR is a recombinant fusion protein that combines the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor binding domain with diphtheria toxin fragments. The agent specifically binds to IL-2 receptors on the cell surface, causing diphtheria toxin fragments that have entered cells to inhibit protein synthesis. In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to LYMPHIR for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively. In 2021, denileukin diftitox received regulatory approval in Japan for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Subsequently in 2021, Citius acquired an exclusive license with…