City of Vacaville Introduces Next Generation to Biotechnology and Advanced Manuf… – Press Release

VACAVILLE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — February is National Career Technical Education (CTE) Month, and the City of Vacaville joined the celebration by hosting a field trip for 58 Vacaville high school students February 3. The field trip included several locations around Vacaville and Solano County to explore advanced manufacturing and biotechnology.



Every February, the Association for Career and Technical Education encourages communities to celebrate CTE Month, to raise awareness of the role that CTE has in readying learners for college and career success. This is also a time when the City of Vacaville recognizes and celebrates the contributions and achievements of community CTE partners including Solano Community College (SCC) and The Workforce Development Board of Solano County.

“This field trip is an excellent opportunity for Vacaville’s young people to explore advanced manufacturing and biotechnology first-hand,” said Don Burrus, Director of Economic Development Services for the City of Vacaville. “We are excited to give our students this unique learning experience during National Career Technical Education Month and to share opportunities available to them right here in their own community. Not only does this set our students up for success, but it also supports the local, organic growth and expansion of our talent pipeline and attracts more industries.”

The adventure began at the SCC Advanced Manufacturing Lab where students had an opportunity to program CNC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment which plays a pivotal role in manufacturing. The SCC certificate and degree program trains students on electrical and mechanical components used in manufacturing systems.

“The program offers a great solution for students to get into higher level jobs,” said Douglas Green, Advanced Manufacturing Instructor with SCC. “Students get a lot of hands-on training working on real projects, learning how to troubleshoot and problem solve. Almost all of our…