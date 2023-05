City Office REIT Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2023 – City Office REIT … – Press Release

VANCOUVER, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — City Office REIT, Inc. CIO (“City Office,” “CIO” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly dividend amount of $0.10 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the second quarter of 2023.

Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a regular quarterly dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company’s 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The dividends will be payable on July 21, 2023 to all stockholders, preferred stockholders and operating partnership unitholders, as applicable, of record as of the close of business on July 7, 2023.

“Given the backdrop of today’s economic conditions, we feel it is prudent to adjust the dividend at this time,” commented James Farrar, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value remains strong and we continue to believe the dividend is an important component of total shareholder return. The new dividend allows us to retain $16 million per year of additional liquidity and we believe this adjusted dividend will best position our Company for the current environment.”

About City Office REIT, Inc.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

