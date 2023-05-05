Civil servants might get 13% increase over 3 years

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Chris Saunders MP (BTW), now in opposition, managed to steer through his private member’s motion calling for a significant increase in government workers’ wages last week, something he had sought to support in the budget preparations before he lost his job as finance minister. The government agreed to raise public sector pay by another 13% as soon as possible.

As he presented his motion in the early hours of Friday, 28 April, Saunders said he brought the motion largely because of the massive increases in interest rates and the impact that has had on the cost of local mortgages and other loans. He pointed out that inflation here is fuelled from outside the country, so there are limits on the things that any Cayman Islands government can do to manage inflation.

Saunders accurately predicted an additional 0.25% interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, which happened less than a week later, and warned that fuel prices…