Claire Nicholas goals to encourage Wales’ feminine cricketers of the longer term

Claire Nicholas in action for Welsh Fire against London Spirit in August

When Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams aired on the BBC, it gave viewers an insight into the problems cricket faces with inclusivity in the former England all-rounder’s hometown of Preston.

But it also gave hope for the rewards young people can gain if they are given opportunities to join a cricket team, along with support and advice from cricketing professionals.

In Wales, opportunities have also been few and far between in the past, particularly in the women’s game.

Claire Nicholas, of Welsh Fire and Western Storm, however, has been a trailblazer when it comes to improving the chances of girls in the sport, whilst also forging her own career in the last 25 years.

“I used to go along to my local men’s team with my whites in the car and hope they’d be one short. I got my chance when I was nine and they let me field,” said Nicholas.

“I didn’t play women’s cricket until I left school – I was brought up playing in…