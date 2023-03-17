Clare Connor to guide ECB response to Impartial Fee for Fairness in Cricket report

Clare Connor, who played more than 100 times for England, was named MCC president in October last year

Former England captain Clare Connor will lead the response to an upcoming report into discrimination in cricket as she takes up two new roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Connor has been appointed to the post of deputy chief executive officer and managing director of England Women.

Previously the ECB’s managing director of women’s cricket, the 46-year-old also served as interim chief executive from June until Richard Gould took up the position in February.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is expected to deliver its findings soon.

It was set up in 2021 to consider matters of race, class and gender within cricket and make recommendations on improving inclusivity in the sport.

Connor’s initial focus in her new roles will be on the “game-wide response” to the report, to ensure cricket moves forward “in a positive and progressive manner”.

“It was an enormous honour…