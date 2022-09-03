Clare Connor won’t apply for ECB chief exec function

Clare Connor, who played more than 100 times for England, was named MCC president in October last year

Former England captain Clare Connor says she will not be applying for the job as England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive on a permanent basis.

Connor has been in the role on an interim basis since June after Tom Harrison stepped down amid a turbulent period for English cricket.

Harrison was appointed in 2014 and oversaw the introduction of The Hundred, which started last year.

“I’ve actually decided not to apply for it,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I let the board and my colleagues on the leadership team know this week. It’s been an incredible honour to do it for these three months so far and I’ll obviously be as devoted as I can be in the interim role for as long as I’m needed.

“I actually thought this would be my next leadership step in cricket but the timing doesn’t feel quite right for me personally or professionally. I hope that doesn’t mean it’s not a possibility one…