Clarity AI: 44% of Professional Investors Are Now Using Sustainability Analytic … – Press Release

Clarity AI: 81% of Professional Investors Are Open to Switching Sustainability Analytic Capabilities or Data Service Providers to Access Higher Quality Data

44% of professional investors are now using sustainability analytic capabilities or data from multiple service providers, suggesting market participants are looking for a greater number of higher quality solutions when it comes to analyzing the sustainability of their portfolios, according to a new survey by Clarity AI.

Clarity AI, the leading sustainability tech platform, conducted a market survey of over 160 professional investors, including Asset Managers, Wealth Managers, and Asset Owners in Europe and North America, to gain insights into the investment priorities and preferences of investors with regards to sustainability.

The survey results showed that more than 60% of respondents stated that investments that will make the world a more sustainable place are a must-have for their clients or stakeholders. 44% of that same cohort are currently buying sustainability analytic capabilities or data from more than one service provider.

In addition, 81% of respondents are open to switching sustainability analytics or data vendors. Accessing higher quality data (35%) or choosing a solution that is easier to integrate into their existing workflow (14%) were the two top reasons cited for switching.

These findings highlight the increasing demand for high quality information and analytic capabilities regarding sustainable investments, as professional investors recognize the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG), impact and net zero factors in investment decision-making. As investors embrace the next wave of technological disruption, solutions that can be easily integrated into existing investment processes will be prioritized.

Commenting on the survey results, Chris Ciompi, Chief Marketing Officer at Clarity AI, said: “We are thrilled to see that more than 60% of professional…