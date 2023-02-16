Clarivate Names Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) – Press Release

New report identifies consistent above-the-bar innovation performance, and reveals top 50 most cited research organizations from the Top 100 by blending insights on inventive activity and scientific discovery

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc CLVT, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today revealed its 2023 list of Top 100 Global Innovators™ – companies and organizations which sit at the very top of the global innovation ecosystem, with the most consistent above-the-bar innovation performance.

New this year: The report marries insights from Clarivate on inventive activity and scientific discovery to better track the flow of modern innovation – to identify the 50 research organizations most often cited by the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023. These are global institutions whose intellect underpins the design of engineered solutions.

Geographical spread: Just twelve countries and regions are identified. Asia continues to extend its leadership in the global innovation ecosystem with 58 organizations listed in 2023, four more than in 2022. Japan tops the list once again with 38 organizations named; Taiwan has 11, South Korea has five and Mainland China four. Outside of Asia, the United States is home to 19, while France and Germany have seven each.

Industry sectors: Electronics and computing equipment is the largest industry sector of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023, boasting 26 companies. The chemicals and materials sector identifies 11 organizations, as does the semiconductor category, while 10 companies in the automotive sector are named.

Gordon Samson, Chief Product Officer, Clarivate, said, “At Clarivate, we aim to bring clarity to the complex. Our focus is to pore over what humanity knows today and to put forward the insight that explores all possible horizons; that enables transition and transformation. We acknowledge the Top 100 Global Innovators 2023 – companies…