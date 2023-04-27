Clarivate Report on U.S. Research Emphasizes Need for Continued International Co… – Press Release

Institute for Scientific Information prompts the U.S. to address shrinking domestic research capacity or risk its position as a leading science and technology power

LONDON, April 27, 2023 — Clarivate today released an in-depth report from the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)™ which examines the impact of globalization on United States research. The report emphasizes the importance of continued investment and collaboration to maintain the country's position as a leading science and technology power.

“U.S. research trends: The impact of globalization and collaboration” draws on data from the Web of Science™ to analyze the trajectory of U.S. research over the past 15 years. It reveals that while the U.S. remains a strong and influential player in the global research community, it faces increasing competition from new science-based economies in Asia and an expanded EU network. The report also raises important questions about how past investment has prepared the U.S. scientific enterprise to achieve its goals.

Jonathan Adams, Chief Scientist at the Institute for Scientific Information said: “The U.S. remains a leading science and technology power, but it no longer stands alone. It needs to acknowledge its shrinking domestic research capacity and work pragmatically with resourceful competitors to maintain its position.”

Key findings of the report include: