CLARKE INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 5.50% CONVERTIBLE UNS… – Press Release

HALIFAX, NS, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ – Clarke Inc. (the “Company” or “Clarke“) CKI announced today that it has delivered a notice to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare“), as debenture trustee under the trust indenture between the Company and Computershare dated September 30, 2019, as supplemented by the first supplemental indenture dated September 30, 2021 (together, the “Indenture“). Such notice of redemption provides that the Company will redeem the entire aggregate principal amount of $35,000,000 of its outstanding 5.50% Series B Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due January 1, 2028, which are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CKI.DB (the “Debentures“) in accordance with the terms of the Debentures.

The Debentures will be redeemed on July 28, 2023 (the “Redemption Date“) for an aggregate redemption amount of $1,013.41 for each $1,000.00 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of (i) $1,000.00 principal amount of Debentures, plus (ii) all accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price“).

In connection with redemption of the Debentures, the Company has entered into a credit facility (the “Credit Facility“) with the Company’s controlling shareholder, G2S2 Capital Inc. (“G2S2“). The Credit Facility bears interest at 6.00% and is interest payments only until January 1, 2028, whereby afterwards the Credit Facility will continue as a revolving line of credit on demand. The interest-only period aligns with the current maturity date of the Debentures, ensuring that the Company will maintain the liquidity requirements that the Debentures provided.

“We are pleased that our new Credit Facility puts us in a position to redeem the Debentures in advance of their 2028 maturity,” stated Tom Casey, Chief Financial Officer of Clarke. “This is a positive result for the Company and its shareholders as it provides greater certainty of capital beyond…